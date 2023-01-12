Odell Beckham Blasts Plane Video Critics, Doubles Down On Cheese Diss

Odell Beckham Jr. still ain't apologizing for his role in clearing out a plane back in November -- in fact, he's now blasting people who are criticizing him for the way he conducted himself ... even throwing out his famous cheese board diss again!!

OBJ fired off a series of tweets railing on his detractors on Thursday ... just one day after police released video which showed the actions that led up to him being booted off an American Airlines flight in Miami back on Nov. 27.

Play video content

Odell spoke in vague terms in the social media posts ... but his message to his haters was clear -- get off my back about the incident.

"Can't address everything in this world, it's exhausting," Beckham wrote. "Errbody got an opinion on situations they weren't involved in. All u can do is kno who u truly are. Purell only kills 99.9% of germs…there's always gon be a lil left over."

He continued, "The one thing that no matter how much I've grown is still the hardest thing for me to do. Is let someone play wit my name. Period. For those tht kno me kno me, u kno exactly how I am. I really be koolin. But…..if u press that button and bring a certain energy. Do NOT be surprised when u get that same energy back."

"I kno who I am. Period. All the rest and opinions really don't matter to me."

Odell then capped off his rant by writing, "Have a blessed day and enjoy the [cheese] board!"

Of course, the charcuterie-themed line was the same barb he used on the plane ... when police video showed he got into an argument with a man who had been annoyed that officials were clearing out the ride to get Beckham off of it.

The footage showed Beckham called the guy "fat" -- before telling him, "Enjoy the cheese board on the way home with your ugly ass."