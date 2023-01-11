Odell Beckham Yelled At Annoyed Passenger During Plane Incident, Police Video Shows

Odell Beckham Jr. got snippy with a passenger who was annoyed by the NFL star's actions during his infamous plane incident back in November -- telling the person on the airline, "That s*** don't mean nothing to me!"

The interaction was all captured on Nov. 27 on police body camera video, which WPLG Local 10 News obtained on Tuesday, just moments before the 30-year-old former Rams receiver was booted off the plane.

In the footage, you can see cops approached the American Airlines ride at Miami International Airport and spoke with a flight attendant, who told them Beckham was unresponsive despite them instructing him multiple times to put his seatbelt on.

When officers eventually made contact with Beckham, WPLG reported he downplayed the incident to them.

"I've never had this happen to me," Beckham can be heard telling the officers in the video.

Cops eventually told him in the clip, "We're going to have to deplane everybody on this plane, and then you're still going to get off." Beckham responded, "That's fine."

As passengers got off the plane, one of them said something to the Super Bowl champ ... and OBJ apparently didn't take kindly to the words.

"That s*** don't mean nothing to me!" Beckham can be heard saying. WPLG added that he also said, "You're gonna wait 40 minutes and I'll be on a private plane home with your fat a**."

As we reported, Beckham was eventually escorted off the plane. His attorney said of the incident that Beckham had simply fallen asleep, and a flight attendant just blew the situation out of proportion.

