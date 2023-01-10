Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Odell Beckham Jr. Balls Out In Pickup Hoops Game, Knee Looks Great!

1/10/2023 7:19 AM PT
GOING BECK-HAM
Here it is -- Odell Beckham Jr.'s repaired knee back in action during a recent pickup basketball game ... and the NFL superstar looks GOOD!!

The 30-year-old free agent hasn't played a down of football since going down with a torn ACL in the Super Bowl last February ... and despite visiting with several potential teams, he remains without a home.

While fans almost certainly won't see him on the field this season, he's improved to the point where he was able to hit the hardwood in Miami on Jan. 6 ... showing off his impressive skills in the process.

odell beckham hurt in the super bowl
OBJ -- wearing an "I Love Oral Sex" shirt for some reason -- backs down his defender and squeezes past him for a finger roll ... and follows up with some solid defense, stealing the ball and hitting his teammate with an alley-oop off the glass on a fast break.

He also displayed some serious range in the sesh ... draining a long three-pointer.

Odell didn't work out for any teams throughout his free agency tour -- which is reportedly why the Dallas Cowboys didn't pull the trigger on signing him -- but based on how he looks in the clips, it won't be long before he laces up the cleats again.

