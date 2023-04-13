Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Odell Beckham Jr. Hopes Lamar Jackson Stays With Ravens, 'Love To Work W/ You'

Odell Beckham Hopes Ravens Can Get Lamar To Stay ... 'I'd Love To Work W/ You!!!'

4/13/2023 12:27 PM PT
MUTUAL EXCITEMENT
Baltimore Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. is officially a Baltimore Raven ... and the star receiver wasted no time making a pitch to keep Lamar Jackson in town following the QB's trade request.

The Super Bowl champ opened up on why he signed a one-year contract with B-More during Thursday's introductory presser ... saying Jackson was a big part of his decision.

"It's the elephant in the room," the 30-year-old said. "It wasn't about so much money, it wasn't about anything. It was about they showed they wanted me."

odell beckham jr baltimore ravens
Baltimore Ravens

OBJ even partied with Lamar once his next move was announced ... which came after a phone conversation that Beckham says was full of excitement.

"I don't know if he called me [or] I called him or whatever, but he was just like, obviously truzz, but he was just excited about it," Beckham said.

CLUB CELEBRATION
Instagram / @purplemiami

Of course, there are some concerns that fans won't get to see the dynamic duo hit the field together ... considering LJ asked Baltimore to trade him last month.

The Ravens placed a nonexclusive franchise tag on the former MVP ... which gives him permission to talk with other teams.

But, Beckham has "faith and hope" that it will all work out ... and sent a message to his buddy.

"Lamar, I don't know if you're watching, I would love to get to work with you," Beckham said. "I'll talk to these guys over here and hopefully, that gets done."

FEELIN' GREAT
Baltimore Ravens

OBJ also provided an update on the ACL that he tore in Super Bowl LVI ... saying, "I feel great now. I'm still in my process of getting ready for September."

