Odell Beckham Jr. Parties With Lamar Jackson At LIV After Joining Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. and Lamar Jackson are already connecting off the field ... the two NFL superstars hit up LIV nightclub in Miami Beach after OBJ signed a multi-million dollar deal with the Ravens.

OBJ and LJ were seen on video in the famed MIA nightclub ... partying it up as music played in the background, and they were greeted with a sign that read, "Welcome Lamar & OBJ."

Odell was visibly into the moment, enjoying himself after inking the deal one-year, $15 million deal (could reportedly go up to $18 mil).

The more pressing question is ... how does Lamar feel?

Remember, the 2019 NFL MVP revealed he asked for a trade earlier this month after failing to reach a lucrative, long-term deal with the Ravens.

You've got to imagine Jackson loves the idea of bringing in a top-tier wideout like Odell ... and judging by the fact they're partying together on night 1, it appears that's the case.

Before hitting LIV, OBJ, wearing a Ravens hat, announced the news on social media ... dressing his son, Zydn, in Jackson's No.8 Ravens jersey, with the word "Flock" as the caption.

Jackson publicly congratulated Beckham on signing with the Ravens ... posting a photo on IG of the two on what appears to be a FaceTime call with the caption, #TRUZZ.

