Israel Adesanya Celebrates KO Win Over Alex Pereira W/ Epic Party At Miami Club

Play video content Media Monsters

Israel Adesanya celebrated his big UFC title victory at a Miami hot spot ... and, needless to say, he pulled out all the stops.

The champ showed up -- belt in hand -- to E11EVEN nightclub after his second-round knockout of Alex Pereira on Saturday night. As you know, Pereira had previously KO'd Adesanya to snag the UFC 281 title at Madison Square Garden last year.

As Israel made his grand entrance into the club, the DJ gave him a shout-out and played his theme music. Everyone went wild, crowding around Israel so they could shoot videos and take selfies with him.

Play video content ESPN

When Israel finally sat down at his table, he was treated like a king, getting bottle service. NFL star Odell Beckman Jr. walked over to Israel for a little chat. We're told Odell seemed very animated during their convo. Unclear, though, what the two were actually talking about.

Then Israel took to the stage to show off his dance moves with rapper GASHI, who was the headline performer. But, of course, Israel and his championship belt stole the show.

Israel also hit the dance floor with UFC legends Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz and Kamaru Usman.