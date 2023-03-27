Lamar Jackson Reveals He Requested Trade From Ravens

Lamar Jackson just dropped some bombshell news -- the NFL superstar announced he requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month ... claiming the team is not interested in paying him what he deserves.

The former MVP shared his intentions via Twitter minutes ago ... giving his fans a direct update on his NFL future.

"As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value," Jackson said Monday. "any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl."

"You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I," he added. "No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again"

Of course, Jackson's contract situation has been a hot topic this offseason ... with the Ravens placing a nonexclusive franchise tag on the former first-round pick, which allows him to sign an offer sheet with another team.

Lamar made it clear he wanted to be locked in long-term with a big payday ... but that didn't happen.

As it turns out, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was speaking with the media as Jackson sent out the tweet ... and he said he expects Lamar to be a Baltimore Raven come Week 1.

"Thinking about Lamar all the time, thinking about him as our quarterback, we’re building our offense around that idea," Harbaugh said. "I’m just looking forward to getting back to football and I’m confident that’s gonna happen."