Michael Vick Says No Beef With Lamar Jackson After Injury Comment, 'We Cool'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson have zero beef with each other despite the NFL legend's comments about the Ravens QB's injury ... with Vick telling TMZ Sports the two are still tight.

Vick initially raised eyebrows during "Fox NFL Kickoff" on Jan. 13 ... after he said Jackson should've fought through a sprained PCL and played in his team's Wild Card round game against the Bengals.

At the time, Vick said the QB should've slapped a brace on his knee and headed out for his squad ... comments that many, including Robert Griffin III, took as out of pocket, considering everything Jackson had to lose if he suffered a more significant injury in the contest.

On Saturday's broadcast on FOX, the crew decided to give @Lj_era8 the worst advice possible.



Michael Vick: “It’s the playoffs, you’re three games away. Put a brace on it. Get it going."



That's exactly what basically ended RGIII's career as a starter.pic.twitter.com/7WeQlmxmOl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 15, 2023 @NFL_DovKleiman

Vick, though, tells us he knows Lamar isn't trippin' over it at all ... saying even though the two haven't spoken since he made the remarks, he believes the Baltimore QB knew exactly what he was trying to say.

"We cool, everything is all love," Vick said. "Now, RG3 might have taken it the wrong and his situation was a little different."

"It's a brotherhood at the end of the day and we all speak up for one another and speak out for one another so it's respect. It's love."

As for Lamar's future in Baltimore following the ordeal, Vick clearly believes it should play no role whatsoever going forward. The former Falcons star says Baltimore should re-sign him someway, somehow.

"Baltimore would be crazy to let him go," Vick said. "Good quarterbacks are hard to find, I will say that. Lamar's a guy when you walk into the stadium and you got a chance to win, you know you got a chance with Lamar."

Play video content