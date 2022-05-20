Michael Vick Making Comeback ... Playing In Fan Controlled Football!!!

Michael Vick is back!!!

The NFL legend is pulling out his cleats again and will play in a Fan Controlled Football game later this month, TMZ Sports has confirmed with league sources.

The 41-year-old four-time Pro Bowler hasn't played since the 2015 season -- officially retiring in 2017 -- but we're told after seeing the success Terrell Owens had in the league earlier this year, MV decided to make a comeback.

It's unclear which team Vick will play for or for how long ... but our sources say the quarterback is just looking to be like Owens and have some football fun in his 40s.

Vick has clearly still been keeping his arm in shape despite retirement ... he filmed a video earlier this month with Rich Eisen where he proved he can still throw a football out of a stadium.

We're told Vick is currently targeting May 28 for the comeback.