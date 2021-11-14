Michael Vick Wants Lamar Jackson To Break His Records, 'Hell Yeah!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Lamar Jackson ends up breaking all of Michael Vick's records ... the NFL legend says he's just fine with it -- explaining to TMZ Sports he's actually rooting for it to happen.

We got the former Falcons and Eagles superstar at LAX just before Lamar took on the Dolphins on Thursday ... and the ex-QB said he's ready for Jackson to snatch all of the trophies off his mantle.

"Hell yeah I'm rooting for it," Vick said. "It's for the good of the game of football. Records are made to be broken, baby."

One of one 😈



Lamar Jackson has passed Michael Vick for the most 100-yard rushing games by a QB with 12. (including playoffs)



(📍 @USAA) pic.twitter.com/JXmQm4mexv — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 7, 2021 @ESPNNFL

Jackson is on his way to demolishing one of Vick's huge records this season ... 'cause he just tied Mike's mark for most 100-yard rushing games in NFL history this past Sunday, and could surpass it with one more big rushing performance in the next few weeks.

Lamar is also less than 2,600 yards away from catching Vick for most all-time rushing yards by a QB.

While the four-time Pro Bowler says he hasn't yet had a chance to talk with Jackson about it all yet ... he says he knows all of his marks are in the Ravens star's sights.

"I know he gunning for it," Vick said. "I know he gunning for it."