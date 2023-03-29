Lamar Jackson Rips Critics Saying He Sat Out Games Over Money

... For Saying He Sat Out Games Over Money

Lamar Jackson says he did NOT sit out games last year as a negotiating tactic, and if anyone suggests he did, the NFL MVP most definitely will not hesitate to check fans online.

That's what happened Tuesday night as fallout from news of 26-year-old Jackson's trade request continues, with some now accusing Lamar of intentionally missing games as a way to either protect his health, or show his value, and in turn receive a huge new contract.

Something Lamar says is absolutely not true.

"I don’t remember me sitting out on my guys week 1 vs jets To week 12 vs Broncos. How come all of a sudden I sit out because of money in which I could’ve got hurt at anytime within that time frame," Jackson said on Twitter.

"When we know the Super Bowl been on my mind since April 2018."

Jackson added, "Let’s get real. I rather have a 100% PCL than go out there and play horrible forcing myself to put my guys in a bad situation now that’s selfish to me."

Of course, LJ missed the last five games of the 2022 season and the Ravens' Wildcard game against the Bengals after spraining his PCL on December 4.

The Ravens were 8-4 in games Lamar played, and 2-3 without him. They finished the season 10-7.

One fan Tweeted back at Lamar, reminding him he previously said he wanted to be a billionaire, to which Jackson responded, "Who doesn’t want to be a billionaire? Whattttttt."

Not everyone's going at Jackson. Deion Sanders reached out to the former first-round pick and advised him to ignore the haters.

"Stop explaining Yourself to fools and allow fools to be fools," Sanders said in a retweet on Wednesday.

"A brother trying that's strong, believes in himself and willing to stand for what he believes will always be misunderstood & judged by fools of all ethnicities."

As far as Jackson's trade request, Ravens HC John Harbaugh told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero it's all business and he hasn't reached out to him about the tweet yet.

"Lamar's got a good heart," Harbaugh said on Monday. "If he needs me, I'm here for him."

Part of my Monday afternoon conversation with #Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who explains why he hasn’t reached out to Lamar Jackson since the QB tweeted goodbye to Baltimore and says: “I know one thing: If he’s lining up out there in the purple and black, he’s going to be all-in.” pic.twitter.com/f5gthhXSj5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023 @TomPelissero