Robert Kraft Says Meek Mill Told Him Lamar Jackson Wants To Sign W/ Patriots

Hold up wait a minute ... Lamar Jackson wants to be a New England Patriot?!?

According to Meek Mill, yes!!!

At least, that's what Robert Kraft is saying ... 'cause the New England Patriots owner said Monday the rapper texted him recently, telling him the Ravens QB now wants to be under center for Bill Belichick in 2023.

Kraft dropped the eyebrow-raising update while at the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Phoenix ... telling reporters in the desert he got the texts from his good buddy (they've worked constantly on social justice issues for the past several years now) three or four days ago.

But, Kraft said no move will be made unless Belichick gives the OK -- saying the Pats head coach will ultimately make the final decision.

The news came just a couple hours after Jackson -- a 2-time Pro Bowler -- revealed he requested a trade from the Ravens earlier this month ... claiming the team won't give him what he deserves, money-wise.

"You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I," the 26-year-old signal-caller said.

"No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again."

The Pats have a bit of a crowded QB room -- Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe both logged starts for the team last year -- but Lamar is a former MVP who could change the complexion of New England's offense.