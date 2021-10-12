Kim Kardashian West Getting Hidden Hills Estate in Kanye Divorce

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye appeared to have possibly reconciled in recent weeks, to the point where lots of folks thought the divorce would be called off, but new docs clearly show that's not the case ... Kim is going to walk away with the massive Hidden Hills Estate she and Kanye shared together.

According to court docs filed Tuesday, Kim will get the $60 million home -- where she and her kids have stayed ever since she filed divorce docs in February. We're told the former couple negotiated a buyout price for the home that was essentially rebuilt from the ground up.

Kim getting the home is significant, as most of the construction and design was spearheaded by Kanye. He worked with famed architects like Axel Vervoordt over several years ... at one point even purchasing the property next door to expand their domain.

We're told negotiations on the home were extremely cordial between Kim and Kanye, she's essentially paying cash to even things out between them

BTW ... they bought the property in 2014 for $20 million, so Kanye's handiwork in rebuilding the home paid off bigtime.