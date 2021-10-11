Kanye West Lists His Massive Wyoming Ranch for $11 Million

Kanye West seems to be saying goodbye to Wyoming -- or at least a big part of it -- because he's listed his monster-sized Monster Lake Ranch ... and it has folks wondering if he's coming home to Kim Kardashian.

The rapper's property -- a huge chunk of land outside the city of Cody -- is back on the market for $11 million ... which is surprisingly $3 mil less than the asking price when Ye scooped it up in September 2019.

As we reported ... it wasn't clear if Kanye paid the full $14 mil back then, but whatever he paid bought him 4,500 acres and a lot more than a mule.

The Ranch comes with 8 lodging units and is known for "monster trout" fishing. There are also 2 freshwater lakes, a restaurant, an event center, meeting facilities, and of course ... a whole lotta horse barns and corrals.

You may recall ... not long after Kanye bought Monster Lake, he dropped another $14 mil for another Wyoming property -- Bighorn Mountain Ranch.

While it's not for certain, many believe that his infatuation with Wyoming and spending a lot of time living and working there caused a major rift in his marriage. Kim even broke down crying there during a tense meeting in the summer of 2020.