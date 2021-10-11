Kanye West Lists His Massive Wyoming Ranch for $11 Million

Kanye West Massive WY Ranch on the Market ... More Signs of Reconciliation with Kim???

10/11/2021 2:39 PM PT
TMZ/Getty

Kanye West seems to be saying goodbye to Wyoming -- or at least a big part of it -- because he's listed his monster-sized Monster Lake Ranch ... and it has folks wondering if he's coming home to Kim Kardashian.

The rapper's property -- a huge chunk of land outside the city of Cody -- is back on the market for $11 million ... which is surprisingly $3 mil less than the asking price when Ye scooped it up in September 2019.

Inside Monster Lake Ranch in Wyoming
Launch Gallery
INSIDE MONSTER LAKE RANCH Launch Gallery
JP King Auction Company

As we reported ... it wasn't clear if Kanye paid the full $14 mil back then, but whatever he paid bought him 4,500 acres and a lot more than a mule.

The Ranch comes with 8 lodging units and is known for "monster trout" fishing. There are also 2 freshwater lakes, a restaurant, an event center, meeting facilities, and of course ... a whole lotta horse barns and corrals.

You may recall ... not long after Kanye bought Monster Lake, he dropped another $14 mil for another Wyoming property -- Bighorn Mountain Ranch.

JULY 2020
REDIRECTING FOCUS
MEGA

While it's not for certain, many believe that his infatuation with Wyoming and spending a lot of time living and working there caused a major rift in his marriage. Kim even broke down crying there during a tense meeting in the summer of 2020.

So, with increasing signs that Kim and Kanye are trying to work it out -- including being together for her recent 'SNL' hosting gig -- ya gotta wonder if his real estate moves signal something more.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later