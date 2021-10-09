Kim & Kanye Head to NBC Studios Together for Her 'SNL' Debut

Play video content BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West put on a united front ahead of her "Saturday Night Live" appearance -- well, sorta ... dude still seems hesitant to acknowledge they're rekindling.

The recently estranged couple -- who are still technically in the middle of a divorce -- were seen leaving a hotel Saturday ... surrounded by a crush of paps, presumably on their way to NBC Studios to settle in ahead of KK's debut as host later this evening.

Kim was leading the charge with her head high ... and Kanye trailed behind, obscuring his face and keeping his head low -- even though everyone in town knows he's there. Seems the whole low-key vibe might be an act ... 'cause moments later, he took a selfie with a fan.

They hadn't been snapped together in NY prior to this -- but considering Ye was spotted out and about in the Big Apple over the past 24 hours ... it was no secret he'd likely be in attendance for Kim's big show. Now, it's all but certain he's in the audience, if not backstage.

We've seen them hanging out with one another quite a bit lately on the West Coast -- so it's obvious they're working out their issues and, seem to be on the road to reconciliation ... which may well lead to the divorce being called off.

While we haven't witnessed any full-blown PDA between them just yet -- the fact that they continue to step out publicly is a good sign for their relationship ... at least on its face.