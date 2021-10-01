Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Reunite for Dinner with Friends in Malibu

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were back to being Kimye ... at least for one night.

Kim and 'Ye reunited Thursday night for dinner at Nobu in Malibu. They weren't there alone. They joined by Kim's gal pal and CMO of SKIMS, Tracy Romulus, and her Grammy winning music producer hubby, Ray Romulus.

While she wasn't trying to keep a low-pro, Kim still looked kinda mysterious in her Balenciaga getup ... a purple gloved catsuit and a long maroon leather coat. And, THAT has Ye written all over it.

We're told despite the way things looked (romantic dinner at Nobu?!?) things remain status quo -- they're still on good terms and trying to figure out their relationship.