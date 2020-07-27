Kim Kardashian Visits Kanye West in Wyoming

Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are together for the first time since the disastrous campaign rally in South Carolina a week ago, and their first outing was ... Wendy's!!!

Kim flew to Cody, WY Monday ... this after weeks of back and forth where she was desperately trying to get Kanye to get treatment for a serious, bipolar episode. He was unwilling to listen to her, we're told, and the Kardashians were at a loss on how to help.

Well, Kanye publicly apologized to Kim Saturday for a comment he made that hurt her -- we're guessing it's the talk of abortion that really upset her. He begged for her forgiveness.

Now, they have come together, but when you look at the photo -- which, of course, is just a moment in time -- they don't look particularly happy. They're staring at their phones in one photo and off into the distance in another.