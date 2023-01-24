Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby

Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby.

Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."

Unclear if Carter and Paris adopted or had the child by surrogate ... but we've seen Paris out and about, and she definitely was not pregnant.

If you missed her New Year's Eve performance at Miley Cyrus' TV special -- well, you can see ... a baby bump was not part of her ensemble!

We know Paris was undergoing IVF treatments ... she talked to us about it back in November, after her mother, Kathy Hilton, had suggested Paris was struggling to get pregnant.

Paris and Carter, who are both 41, have been pretty clear about their desire to start a family ever since their lavish wedding weekend back in 2021.

Whatever course the happy couple chose ... it was successful.

Congrats to the new parents!