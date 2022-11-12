Paris Hilton Throws Glitzy Party On Santa Monica Pier

Play video content TMZ.com

Paris Hilton turned the Santa Monica Pier into the biggest party in Tinseltown Friday night ... boogying down and DJ'ing on stage in front of thousands of fans.

The reality star/entrepreneur rented out the entire Pier to celebrate last year's launch of her marketing company, 11:11 Media. The bash Paris through and through -- lotsa glitz and glam!!

Paris hit the stage for the DJ thing and the crowd ate it up, cheering her on and shooting cell phone videos. She then brought out the DJ master -- Diplo -- to take the reins as she began twirling for the audience.

The Hilton family -- Kathy and Nicky -- was also there, lapping up all the fun. And so was Paris' husband, Carter, who tried to coax his wife off stage to eat some cake to celebrate their first anniversary. But Paris wasn't having it ... she was in the moment.

Everybody was treated to In-N-Out burgers and gifts ... Paris' new fragrance Ruby Rush, Paris Hilton Bratz dolls and blinged out water bottles.