Paris Hilton Believes Her Missing Dog Is Still Alive, Says Pet Psychics Agree

Paris Hilton is still reeling over the fact her pooch, Diamond Baby, is still MIA ... but says there's some hope, because she's been assured by pet psychics DB is still alive.

We got Paris Monday at LAX who gave us an update on her missing Chihuahua, almost 3 weeks since she vanished. Paris says she's dying without Diamond Baby, but hasn't lost her faith that the two will be reunited again.

In fact, she tells us she's spoken to some credible mediums and pet communicators who say Diamond Baby is safe where she's at, so Paris just wants to spread the word to bring her home.

Paris says she almost raised the reward money to entice people to come forward with info -- but her security team said that would only make her a target for possible pet snatchers in the future.

