Paris Hilton and Husband Carter Reum Hit Bora Bora for Honeymoon

Paris Hilton is finally done getting married -- and now, she's on a tear for the honeymoon ... which seems like it'll be just as long and extravagant, based on what we're seeing so far.

The hotel heiress and hubby Carter Reum made their first stop on what she's calling their Honeymoon World Tour ... and to kick off their romantic getaway, they flew in to Bora Bora -- and, naturally, posed for a lot of shots while there.

Check out their pics ... you see the happy couple living it up in the gorgeous blue waters of the island's lagoon and showing off tons of PDA.

There's more ... and by that, we mean additional vacation-goers who were tagging along. Wouldn't you know it -- a bunch of her family members also came down for the good time ... including her mom, Kathy, her dad, Rick, and even her brother and sister, plus others.

Everyone was enjoying the sunshine and the beautiful views, not to mention the local marine life -- looks like they went swimming with stingrays.

Considering this is just their first pit stop of the post-wedding excursion, ya gotta wonder where the tour's headed next ... and if the Hiltons at large will accompany them everywhere else they go.

Anyway, it's great to see Paris happily in love and finally hitched -- you'll recall ... her nuptials ended up being a multi-day extravaganza, and it sounds like her honeymoon will follow suit.