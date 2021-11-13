Paris Hilton Celebrates Wedding for Second Night at Santa Monica Pier

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are keeping the wedding train chuggin' along ... they had an encore presentation of their wedding reception, this time at the famed Santa Monica Pier.

Paris and several hundred guests packed the Pier Friday night. The festivities fired up at around 8 PM, and lots of famous friends were on hand, including Demi Lovato, Lele Pons, Lance Bass and Diplo handled the DJing. Of course, her fam was front and center -- Kathy and Nicky especially made the rounds.

Paris was having a great time, taking photos with lots of people and, of course, mugging all the way!

Play video content

This party was strictly fun ... with a roller coaster, a ferris wheel and bumper cars at the ready, and everyone took advantage.

There were also the standard Santa Monica Pier games, including Wack-o-mole, balloon popping, a mini basketball game, ring tosses, and on and on. Partygoers who were good enough won stuffed animals.

There were the obligatory street performers on stilts with twirling lighted umbrellas.

Paris, ever the entrepreneur, gave out boxes of her perfume -- Rush and Electrify.

And, this is the best ... plastered above the sink -- "#Forever Hilton Reum, That's Hot, Sliving."

Gotta say ... one of the more spectacular celeb weddings, and it's not over. There's a super formal, black-tie shindig back at grandpa's estate Saturday night. We'll have pics Sunday, so stay tuned.

And, in case you didn't see ... check out the tent in the backyard. It's insanely huge.