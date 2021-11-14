Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Celebrate Marriage Third Night in a Row

We're Not Done Yet ...

Paris Hilton continues to ride the wedding train ... and the third night was off the hook!

Paris and her new hubby, Carter Reum, went back to their wedding venue -- the Bel-Air estate of her late grandfather Barron Hilton -- and the party was as splashy as it gets.

Macy Gray performed, as guests danced late, late into the evening.

There were also leftover pillows from Friday night's reception at the Santa Monica Pier. As one guest told us, "People started stealing other people’s Paris pillows. Like one guy took mine from underneath my jacket and purse and started running away. but I got him!"

This presumably was the last night of celebration, and as weddings go, this one was pretty spectacular.

It was followed up by a more relaxed shindig at the Santa Monica Pier, where guests like Demi Lovato, Lele Pons, Lance Bass and Diplo played game and rode rides.