Paris Hilton's Dog Missing, Offers Reward for its Return

Paris Hilton's dog is nowhere to be found -- which is prompting the heiress to offer a big reward for her return.

PH announced her Chihuahua, Diamond Baby, has been missing since last Wednesday. She says they're in the middle of moving, and that one of the movers must've left a door open ... 'cause the pooch has vanished -- and Paris is desperate to get her back.

She writes, "My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighborhood and have gone door to door but we still haven’t found her.😭 We have hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic and looking into dog finding drones now. I’m doing everything in my power to get her back."

Paris adds that she's been reluctant to let the public know about this because it could backfire, with someone potentially finding the dog and wanting to exploit the situation ... and/or possibly hurt the dog.

At this point, though, Paris says she's willing to get any help she can to track her pet down -- and put out a thorough description on her IG stories ... noting she's willing to pay up.

Paris says there will be a "big reward" for whoever helps bring Diamond Baby back into her arms, no questions asked -- but she doesn't allude to what sorta dollar amount might be attached. There are emails Paris has noted that folks can reach out to with good info.