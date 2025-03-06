Post Malone Breaks Up With Fiancée, Debuts New Girlfriend

Say Hi To My New Lady!!!

Post Malone's heart is no longer taken by his fiancée, because TMZ has learned they're officially done ... and he's moved on with a new lady by his side!

We're told Posty and his ex separated toward the end of 2024 ... and he and his new boo, Christy Lee, have been seeing each other since at least the beginning of this year.

In a recent TikTok video, Christy and Post were all about the PDA -- they couldn't have looked more smitten, as Christy's hand was tightly wrapped around Post's arm on the upper level of a bar, while he spotted a fan down below and gave a friendly wave.

The couple was spotted strolling in Rome in January, going out to dinner at the famed Mascagni Hotel.

Not a whole lot is known about Christy, but a quick peek at her LinkedIn reveals she's a Parsons School of Design student based in NYC.

She also scored an internship with celebrity stylist Kristina Askerova last year -- so she's got a strong creative background, working with celebs like Bella Thorne, Brooks Nader, and Charlotte McKinney.