Post Malone Performs Onstage With 12-Year-Old He Gave Guitar to Last Year

Post Malone may want to start a music school ... 'cause he helped a young girl along her music journey with the gift of one of his favorite guitars last year -- and, she just recently performed onstage with him.

The singer-songwriter brought out a 12-year-old girl named Winter during his show last month in Nashville at Nissan Stadium. For diehard Post Malone fans, you may remember the viral video of Posty giving his Fender Telecaster guitar to a young girl at his Tampa Bay concert in August 2023 -- that's Winter.

Check out the vid ... Malone's security helps Winter over the barricade and onto the Nashville stage -- where he gives the kid a big hug before telling the crowd about their connection.

He then tells everyone they're going to play together -- and, after Winter strums a few chords on the $5K guitar signed by the singer, Post christens her playing "f***ing badass."

Malone then sings the song "Stay" with Winter ... and, listen to the crowd -- they're screaming for both Post and Winter.

Winter's mother Jenn tells TMZ ... Winter and her sister Brooklyn got to see Post the night before the Nashville show as he was leaving an interview. Winter politely asked to play with Malone 'cause she's been taking lessons, and the star said yes.

Winter's a huge Post Malone fan ... having gone to see the rapper-turned-country artist multiple times over the years. This was at least the 6th Post show she's seen.