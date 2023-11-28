Post Malone Helps Design New Dallas Cowboys Clothing Line

Step aside beer bongs and Bentleys ... Post Malone just combined two more of his favorite things -- the Dallas Cowboys and cool clothes -- into a winning combination ... helping his beloved squad with a sweet, new merch line!!

The "Better Now" crooner officially debuted the Cowboys-approved items this week ... after collabing with Cheatin Snakes designer Grant Kratzer.

The clothing line features 22 pieces in total ... and includes tees, jackets, sweatshirts, shorts and more.

All of the items have a unique blend of Dallas Cowboys logos as well as imagery associated with Post -- and fans will be able to officially get their hands on them later this week through live stream platform NTWRK.

Cowboys players, of course, already got an early look at the swag ... and Dak Prescott -- as well as some of his other high-profile teammates -- were clearly fans of it all.

The gear will range from $40 to $168 ... and when Post -- who's already partnered with his favorite team earlier this year to make a Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's restaurant -- was asked for his opinion on it all, he fittingly had just one quote ...