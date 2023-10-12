Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Post Malone Surprises Fans at Raising Cane's Dallas Cowboys Location

Post Malone Surprises Fans with Appearance At Cowboys-Themed Raising Canes Restaurant

10/12/2023 3:45 PM PT
HUGE GRAND OPENING
Raising Cane's

Post Malone has found a way to combine two things he holds near and dear -- the Dallas Cowboys and chicken fingers -- while also giving some of his fans the surprise of a lifetime.

Posty made a surprise visit at the grand opening of the Cowboys-themed location of Raising Cane's in Dallas Thursday. The rocker sported a custom Dallas jersey while posing for pics with fans, and of course, eating some of those tasty chicken fingers.

Raising Cane's Dallas Cowboys -- Event Photos
Launch Gallery
Post malone Loves Chicken! Launch Gallery
Raising Cane's

The location, which just opened today, comes complete with the blue and white Cowboys color scheme -- and a giant Cowboys star as you enter the Drive-Thru that stands 32 feet tall.

Raising Cane's Dallas Cowboys -- Restaurant Photos
Launch Gallery
Canes N' Cowboys! Launch Gallery
Raising Cane's

Post played a big role in getting the location together, and there are even some silhouettes of his most famous stage poses around the restaurant's exterior.

Not a bad spot to cheer on your favorite squad and fill your stomach all at the same place.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later