Post Malone Greets Fans, Cuts Ribbon at Raising Cane’s He Designed

Post Malone’s one-of-a-kind Raising Cane’s is officially open for business, and the rap-n-roller conducted ribbon-cutting duties Thursday to seal the deal!!!

The Diamond-certified artist fired up the staff inside his restaurant and autographed cups ahead of the grand opening with much enthusiasm.

Outside, Post kept that same energy … smacking high fives and posing for pics with swarms of fans who ignored the rain and flocked to the new Midvale, Utah location.

Post and Cane’s founder Todd Graves relayed to the crowd how their mutual admiration for one another birthed this collaboration -- the joint's loaded with Post’s memorabilia such as axe guitars and past custom outfits … including the dress he wore for Billboard and a super ping-pong funnel!!! Seriously, the thing goes across the whole restaurant.

Fans who visit this particular location will be able to eat like Post as well ... his custom meal, the “Posty Way” is highlighted on the menu.

