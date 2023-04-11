Post Malone Custom Designs Raising Cane's Restaurant in Utah

Post Malone is taking his love of chicken fingers to the next level ... custom designing a Raising Cane's restaurant near his Utah estate, complete with his own special menu item.

The chicken finger chain tells TMZ ... Post's custom-designed restaurant is opening Thursday in Midvale, Utah and it's the culmination of the rapper's longtime love of Cane's chicken fingers and his friendship with restaurant founder Todd Graves.

RC says after Post moved to Utah, he personally asked Todd for a Cane's location near his massive crib, even offering to design every aspect of the restaurant himself ... from the dining room, to the bathrooms, exterior and landscaping.

Remember ... Post and Todd are super close, with Todd making a cameo appearance in Post's 2021 "Motley Crew" music video.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As you can see, the renovated restaurant is now wrapped in solid pink with Post Malone tattoo imagery and a brushed stainless steel "1" tower. The interior flooring and walls are also solid pink, and the window wraps glow at night.

There's also Post Malone memorabilia displayed on the dining room walls ... including the outfits he wore to the 2019 Grammy Awards and 2022 Billboard Magazine cover shoot. Some of Post's personal guitars are also framed and hung inside.

With Post being a big fan of medieval armor, he designed the restrooms to look like the inside of a medieval castle ... and there's even a suit of gothic medieval armor inside.

Post Malone's also super into beer pong ... and the dining room has a track system with pink ping pong balls running through ... with color-changing filters and light fixtures.

Out in the parking lot, Post put a classic 1974 Ford F250 wrapped in brushed silver as a permanent fixture ... complete with a custom license plate.

Naturally, there's tons of Post Malone-themed merch ... including a pink vinyl-wrapped vending machine stocked with T-shirts, beanies, socks, ping pong balls, magnets, keychains, steel cups and guitar picks

In addition to Post Malone's design overhaul, this location is also serving its popular Caniac Box the "Posty Way" ... it's the custom combo Post always orders, and it comes with 4 chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, 2 Cane's sauces, 2 slices of Texas toast, extra salt and pepper packed, and an unsweet tea/lemonade mix to wash it all down.

Raising Cane's says folks who order the "Posty Way" get the meal with a Post Malone napkin, decal sticker and a 32 oz. collector's cup.