The Weeknd Provides 4 Million Meals to Support Humanitarian Efforts in Gaza

The Weeknd has made a big move to help the humanitarian efforts in Gaza, donating $2.5M ... an amount that will help to provide 4 million meals.

The singer, who is also a United Nations World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador, made the donation through his XO Humanitarian Fund ... benefiting WFP's humanitarian response efforts in Gaza.

The donation equates to four million emergency meals ... funding 820 metric tons of food parcels that can feed more than 173,000 Palestinians for two weeks.

Since being appointed a Goodwill Ambassador in October 2021, The Weeknd -- real name Abel Tesfaye -- has personally donated $1.8M to WFP's global hunger-relief mission through his XO Humanitarian Fund established in partnership with World Food Program USA.

The Weeknd's contribution comes during a critical time during the WFP's response efforts to feed more than one million Gazans.

WFP's Director for the Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe Region, Corinne Fleischer, thanks Abel for his contribution ... saying, "We thank Abel for this valuable contribution towards the people of Palestine. We hope others will follow Abel's example and support our efforts."