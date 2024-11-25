Drake Dismisses Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX' As Fairy Tales, Also Shades Weeknd & Steve Lacy

FACTS, Not Fairy Tales Can Take Me Out

Play video content xQc

Drake is rejecting all the deposits Kendrick Lamar's surprise "GNX" album floated in his direction with his nose up high and calling make-believe on everything being said about him!!!

Over the weekend, Drake kept it close to the home base on popular Canadian live streamer xQc and let his thoughts be known after introducing himself … “You need facts to take me out; fairy tales won’t do it.”

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify album.

It’s a defiant double down … Drake previously echoed these thoughts on his final Kendrick diss “The Heart Pt. 6” back in May — a track that has since been retitled and remastered by Kendrick!!!

Drake also announced he’ll be touring Australia for the first time in nearly a decade — a move that made DJ Akademiks extremely proud of his side of the beef.

Play video content xQc

The convo later shifted to R&Beef with The Weeknd catching a stray after Drake ordered xQc to cut Abel’s Diamond smash hit “Starboy” from the stream … because “real 6ixers don’t listen to that.”

Akademiks claimed a few weeks ago that Drake's OVO and Weeknd's XO were close to squashing their beef after things got crazy this year ... looks like nobody alerted the top guys!!!

Steve Lacy was also labeled “a fragile opp” for his participation at Kendrick’s Pop Out Concert over the summer — but the “Bad Habit” singer leaned into the backhanded props.

Drake did say he liked the song!!! 🤷🏾‍♂️

By releasing today, Kendrick guaranteed himself at least two consecutive weeks at No. 1 because next Friday's release schedule (following Thanksgiving) does not include anything that would knock him off. Bookmark this tweet. https://t.co/w45XFQE8wV — Z (@BrianZisook) November 22, 2024 @BrianZisook