Drake's 'Family Matters' Jewelry Lyrics Didn't Bother Pharrell Williams

Drake attempted to rattle Pharrell's cage on his "Family Matters" rapper diss fest earlier this year ... but the former Neptunes producer says the punchline was lost on him!!!

GQ quizzed Pharrell about his reaction to Drake swooping in to buy all the gem-laden jewels he auctioned off in 2022 -- but Pharrell says he's fine with it!!!

The way Pharrell sees it, he got all the life use of the shiny items, and wherever they end up is their destiny ... even if happens to be in the possession of a rival!!!

Drake and Pharrell's longtime artist Pusha T infamously had their rap war years ago ... a point Kendrick Lamar brought back up when he aimed his "Euphoria" track at Drake's head and defended Pharrell.

The Canadian megastar used the "Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin" and "Family Matters" music videos to dangle the pieces in Pharrell's face and dared Kendrick to visit his Toronto mansion on 'FM' when he crooned, "You wanna take up for Pharrell? / Come get his legacy out my house.”

Pharrell doubled down and said Drake's lyrics didn't strike him whatsoever -- and that's that!!!