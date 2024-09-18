Pharrell Williams Blasts Celebs Who Speak Openly About Politics

Pharrell Williams has a message for celebs who publicly voice their political views – shut the hell up!

The singer gave a wide-ranging interview to The Hollywood Reporter and, at one point, the convo turned to politics, which led to his criticism of his fellow artists.

Pharrell said he gets annoyed when certain celebs whose opinions he does not respect try to make people vote for a specific candidate.

He also explained that he’s not political and thinks other entertainers should follow his lead, stating ... “I’m one of them people [who says], ‘What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you.'"

Pharrell didn't stop there, adding that he despises when celebs get all self-righteous and walk around with a sign touting their political ideologies.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Wrapping up his thoughts, Pharrell said he cares about the country and "my people," and feels there's a lot of work that needs to be done, but he's ready to take action.