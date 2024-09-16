Lil Pump Rips Taylor Swift Over Kamala Harris Endorsement

Lil Pump is having a meltdown over Taylor Swift announcing she's voting Kamala Harris for President.

The "I Love It" rapper keeps posting about Taylor on X ... ripping her for her recent Harris endorsement, which Taylor announced on social media in the wake of last week's presidential debate.

Lil Pump addressed an X post to Taylor Monday, saying ... "You have no clue why ur even voting for Kamala. Maybe cuz ur a billionaire and voting for her has 0 impact on ur life."

Pump continued ... "You said do ur research, clearly you didn’t do ur research. Right after the debate u endorsed her lol. Right after she lied many many times!"

Lil Pump wasn't so eloquent Sunday, when he told Taylor straight up ... "go f*** yourself."

Pump's full-on MAGA and is endorsing Donald Trump for the second straight election ... and his attack on Taylor comes after Trump posted in all caps Sunday on Truth Social, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT."

It's been less than a week since Taylor endorsed Harris, and she's already proving to be influential ... getting more than 400,000 people registered to vote in the hours after her announcement. Not everyone's on board with Taylor's nod, though -- some young first-time voters we talked to were not swayed.