Lil Pump Scraps Kamala Harris Diss in Favor of Donald Trump Rally Track

Lil Pump Turning My Kamala Diss ... Into a Trump Tribute Track!!

Lil Pump is scrapping his previously promised diss track aimed at Kamala Harris -- in exchange for an ode to Donald Trump!!!

His reasoning? Spewing hateful lyrics is more the style of Democrats, whereas Trump's GOP is all about love, baby!!! His view, not ours.

The "Gucci Gang" rapper broke the news to his followers, who were patiently waiting on his Kamala ether.

Pump thinks a negative song would harm the Trump campaign more than it would help, and it would make him no better than the liberals he hates.

Of course, lots of people -- roughly half the country -- would say LP's got his "facts" crossed up. Again.

080824-lil-pump-kal
i'mma head out
Pump recently falsely claimed VP Harris isn't Black -- just as his guy Trump has done.

The rapper also vowed to flee the United States if Harris wins the presidential race in November.

081224_isaac_hayes_kal
CHECK THE COPYRIGHT

Pump's timing might be right -- the Trump campaign needs a new rally anthem after the Isaac Hayes estate sued him for repeatedly using his "Hold On, I'm Coming" classic without permission.

