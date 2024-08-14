Lil Pump Scraps Kamala Harris Diss in Favor of Donald Trump Rally Track

Lil Pump is scrapping his previously promised diss track aimed at Kamala Harris -- in exchange for an ode to Donald Trump!!!

His reasoning? Spewing hateful lyrics is more the style of Democrats, whereas Trump's GOP is all about love, baby!!! His view, not ours.

not dropping a diss song



I know some ppl wanted it but it would hurt what we are fighting for which is to get President Trump in office.



Can’t stoop down to the liberals level



IM DROPPING A PRO TRUMP SONG WITH THE SUPPORT OF THE TRUMP TEAM!!



YES THIS IS BIG!!



MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FWAP3KN0lk — Lil Pump (@lilpump) August 14, 2024 @lilpump

The "Gucci Gang" rapper broke the news to his followers, who were patiently waiting on his Kamala ether.

Pump thinks a negative song would harm the Trump campaign more than it would help, and it would make him no better than the liberals he hates.

Of course, lots of people -- roughly half the country -- would say LP's got his "facts" crossed up. Again.

Play video content Instagram / @lilpump

Pump recently falsely claimed VP Harris isn't Black -- just as his guy Trump has done.

The rapper also vowed to flee the United States if Harris wins the presidential race in November.

Play video content