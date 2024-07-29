Lil Pump Falsely Claims Kamala Harris Isn't Black, Doubles Down on Trump

Lil Pump has taken issue with Kamala Harris identifying as Black -- falsely claiming she has no African heritage (which isn't true) ... all while again doubling down on Donald Trump.

The rapper followed in Swae Lee's footsteps over the weekend -- coming down hard on KH over race ... namely, floating the wild allegation that she "isn't Black." Instead, Pump insists she's only of Indian heritage ... even though a quick Google search disproves that.

Either way ... LP is deep in his delusion here -- he got interviewed about this topic and stuck to his guns about her race -- and also said she's incarcerated over 1500 people over weed-related offenses during her time as district attorney in San Francisco.

This figure has been confirmed by some fact-checkers, and disputed by others -- so he might not be too far off in this regard ... but bigger picture, he's suggesting Kamala's record is a mess.

Anyway, Pump further endorsed Trump as the great hope for the U.S. -- praising his recent brush with death as "taking a bullet for democracy" ... all the while tying it to his own Bitcoin hustle. Of course ...

He also reignited his beef with J. Cole by tagging and teasing him on IG while playing Cole's "Work Out" song in the background -- so yeah, the guy's still on the same antics as always.

FWIW, Cole's exiting the Kendrick Lamar battle was recently compared to Joe Biden's dropping out of the election ... and the opportunity to get some jabs in wasn't lost on Pump.