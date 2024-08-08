Lil Pump Leaving USA If 'Stupid Ass B****' Kamala Harris Wins Election
Lil Pump I Swear On Dead Dad I'll Leave U.S. If Kamala Wins ... She's a 'Stupid Ass B****'
Lil Pump is cashing in all his chips on Donald Trump's presidency ... the Florida rapper says if Kamala Harris is elected, he's fleeing the country.
Pump labeled KM as a "stupid ass bitch" to his IG followers on Thursday and swore on his father's grave he was serious about deflecting from the United States if she becomes the next President.
He didn't specify exactly where his immigration plans would land him, but his parents hail from Colombia ... maybe they'll accept him with open arms?!?
Pump recently made false claims against KM regarding her Black heritage, but revealed he's going the distance to help Trump get elected.
The proud Kamala hater is turning 24 August 17 and says he has a gift-wrapped package for the Vice President ... in the form of a diss song he's releasing on that day.