Kamala Harris Campaign Did Not Reach Out to Kai Cenat for Collab, Sources Say

Streaming superstar Kai Cenat is pissed he's getting calls from the Secret Service, because Kamala Harris' campaign wants to collaborate with him ... but we're told this is far from the truth.

Kai went live with an angry rant about politics and the Secret Service nosing into his world -- but no one from the Harris for President campaign has been in touch with Kai or his team ... a source with knowledge of the situation tells TMZ.

Play video content

We're also told Harris campaign leadership hasn't even had any conversation about Kai interviewing Harris.

ICYMI ... Kai's live stream went viral after claiming he's received 5 calls from the Secret Service ... and he says an estranged female friend has been texting him to get with Harris' campaign. But, Kai makes it crystal clear he does not care about getting involved in politics.

As for why the Secret Service would be contacting him ... we're told Kai's team has been in contact with a third-party organization with informal ties to the DNC's convention team. There's talk of him possibly doing something when the convention kicks off in Chicago later this month, but it's unclear what that would look like.

We're also told the talks with Kai were initiated prior to President Biden dropping out of the election -- and, up to this point, no one from Kamala's campaign has been a part of those convos.