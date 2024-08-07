Donald Trump Repeats Conspiracy Theory That Justin Trudeau Is Fidel Castro's Son

Donald Trump is buying stock in a popular conspiracy theory ... suggesting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the son of late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

The former president parroted the claim in an interview with streamer Adin Ross, during a segment where he was asked to react to photos of world leaders.

Trump quickly referenced the conspiracy theory when shown a picture of Trudeau, saying ... "They say he's the son of Fidel Castro and could be. Anything's possible in this world."

The conspiracy theory is based on a few things ... including the physical resemblance between Justin and Fidel.

Believers also point to a highly publicized trip Justin's mother, Margaret Trudeau, made to Cuba in 1976 ... when she met Castro in the middle of the Cold War. Justin wasn't on the trip, but his younger brother Michel was there ... and Castro melted when he saw the newborn baby.

Thing is ... Justin was born on Christmas Day in 1971 ... more than four years before Margaret and her husband, late Canadian PM Pierre Trudeau, went to Cuba to meet Castro.

The conspiracy theory gained traction following Castro's 2016 death ... when Trudeau praised the communist dictator as a "larger than life revolutionary" while highlighting his close family ties to Fidel.

In fact, the Canadian government even went so far as to deny the conspiracy theory in 2018 ... but lots of folks still believe it.