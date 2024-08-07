Kamala Harris Campaign Trolls Trump's Crowd Size on Truth Social

Kamala Harris' campaign is invading enemy territory ... trolling Donald Trump on his own social media website ... and hitting him where it hurts .... the size of his crowds.

The Democratic candidate's official account shared a split photo of competing rallies held at the same venue to Truth Social, and Kamala's crowd seems to dwarf DT's.

Kamala's campaign posted a pic of Tuesday's big rally, where she introduced Tim Walz as her running mate. The stands at Temple University's Liacouras Center were filled to the gills.

Her team also posted a pic of Trump's rally back in June at the same location, and it's not exactly crickets, but the upper decks are virtually empty.

Trump has boasted over the years his crowds are bigger than everyone else's. If you recall, he falsely claimed his inauguration back in 2017 was the biggest in history. He's also clowned his opponents for smaller crowds, whether true or not.

The Harris campaign had an undeniably electric start to its rollout of the full ticket. The conventional wisdom -- Harris/Walz created a level of excitement not seen by Dems since 2008. Memba him?

Walz used the rally to take shots at Trump ... calling him selfish and claiming crime was actually up under the former prez -- adding he wasn't even counting DT's convictions.

The Harris campaign is making it clear --- they're not afraid to go into enemy territory. And, that raises the question ... will she debate Trump on Fox News in September?