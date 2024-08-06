Kamala Harris Holds First Rally With Tim Walz As Her New Running Mate

Play video content

3:43 PM PT -- Huge reaction from the crowd when Kamala and Tim sent a message to Donald Trump and others who they say want to "turn back the clock on our fundamental freedoms."

Kamala declared ... "We're not going back!!!" Then the crowd started chanting it along with her and Walz.

3:10 PM PT -- Kamala Harris and Tim Walz hit the stage and the crowd went wild as the current VP says she solidified the Democratic nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are hitting the ground running ... holding their first campaign rally together after Democrats finalized the top of their ticket.

The Vice President and the Minnesota Governor are in Philadelphia speaking to supporters Tuesday ... many of whom lined up in the rain just to get into the event.

When I called @Tim_Walz this morning to ask him to join our campaign, I shared my deep level of respect for him and the work we've done together.



We're going to unify this country and we're going to win.



Let's go get this done. pic.twitter.com/EcqZ497lyk — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2024 @KamalaHarris

Harris announced Walz as her running mate this morning, and the Philly rally is key because Pennsylvania is a huge swing state in this year's election ... with Harris and Donald Trump currently tied in the polls.

People are lined up for blocks in the rain in Philly to see Kamala and Walz. Obama vibes all over again! 🔥pic.twitter.com/FubpK5fASV — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 6, 2024 @acnewsitics

In selecting Walz, Harris passed over Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro ... who is super popular in the battleground state ... but it looks like there's still a lot of enthusiasm for Harris here, even without Shapiro.

Harris and Walz are doing a campaign blitz this week ... after Philly, they're going to Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada ... making one stop per day in states where they need to win Electoral College votes.