Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Nancy Pelosi Hasn't Spoken to President Biden in Weeks

Nancy Pelosi Her Relationship with Biden ... As Icy as Ben and JLo!!!

We're All Busy
CNN

Nancy Pelosi clearly pissed off President Joe Biden ... because they haven't spoken in weeks, and it all goes back to her putting pressure on the Prez to withdraw from the race.

The former House speaker stopped by CNN Monday, and Pelosi awkwardly confessed she hadn't spoken with 46 since he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and tapped Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement.

joe biden and nancy pelos
Getty

Watch the clip. Pelosi is uncharacteristically nervous as she describes her current relationship with Biden, or lack thereof. What's especially interesting ... she hedged when asked if she was "okay" with Biden today.

joe biden and nancy pelos
Getty

Her answer regarding Biden's feelings toward her  ... "You’d have to ask him, but I hope so. Look, I love Joe Biden, respected him for over 40 years."

Pelosi had told Biden his chances at beating Donald Trump were slim ... which allegedly left JB "seething" at the ex-House Speaker.

Pelosi stopped squarely backing Biden after the disastrous debate, urging him to make a decision sooner rather than later as to whether he'd continue running, despite the fact Biden was saying he was absolutely in the race to win.

Joe Biden Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Joe Biden Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Pelosi doesn't regret her stance with Biden ... saying she wanted a "campaign that would win."

She's since been a vocal supporter of Harris, who she called "very politically astute."

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later