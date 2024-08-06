Nancy Pelosi Hasn't Spoken to President Biden in Weeks

Play video content CNN

Nancy Pelosi clearly pissed off President Joe Biden ... because they haven't spoken in weeks, and it all goes back to her putting pressure on the Prez to withdraw from the race.

The former House speaker stopped by CNN Monday, and Pelosi awkwardly confessed she hadn't spoken with 46 since he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and tapped Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement.

Watch the clip. Pelosi is uncharacteristically nervous as she describes her current relationship with Biden, or lack thereof. What's especially interesting ... she hedged when asked if she was "okay" with Biden today.

Her answer regarding Biden's feelings toward her ... "You’d have to ask him, but I hope so. Look, I love Joe Biden, respected him for over 40 years."

Pelosi had told Biden his chances at beating Donald Trump were slim ... which allegedly left JB "seething" at the ex-House Speaker.

Does Biden "have your support to be the head of the Democratic ticket? Nancy Pelosi's non-answer: "It's up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We're all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short." (He has repeatedly said he's running.) pic.twitter.com/nyeZunyY30 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 10, 2024 @brianstelter

Pelosi stopped squarely backing Biden after the disastrous debate, urging him to make a decision sooner rather than later as to whether he'd continue running, despite the fact Biden was saying he was absolutely in the race to win.

Pelosi doesn't regret her stance with Biden ... saying she wanted a "campaign that would win."