Nancy Pelosi Endorses Kamala Harris For President

Big endorsement for Kamala Harris ... and this time it's Nancy Pelosi saying the veep should be the next President of the United States.

The House Speaker Emerita Pelosi offered a ringing endorsement for Kamala on Monday, saying her "enthusiastic" support for Kamala for prez is "official, personal and political."

Nancy and Kamala go way back in California politics and Pelosi says ... "Officially, I have seen Kamala Harris's strength and courage as a champion for working families, notably fighting for a woman’s right to choose."

"Personally, I have known Kamala Harris for decades as rooted in strong values, faith and a commitment to public service."

"Politically, make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute – and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November."

Nancy says "diversity" is a source of strength for Democrats and "unity" gives the party power, adding ... "Now, we must unify and charge forward to resoundingly defeat Donald Trump and enthusiastically elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States."

As you know ... President Biden dropped out of the race Sunday and endorsed Kamala, who is now being supported by a bunch of powerful Democrats.