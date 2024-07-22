Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Biden Hesitated to Drop Out Over Concern Kamala Couldn't Beat Trump, Report

President Biden Doubts Kamala Can Win Delayed Exit ... Biden Aides Reportedly Claim

joe biden kamala harris main getty comp
Getty Composite

President Biden delayed dropping out of the race in part because of concerns Vice President Kamala Harris could beat Donald Trump in November ... at least according to a new report.

Biden and his senior advisors worried whether or not Kamala had the chops to take on Trump and win ... and those concerns made POTUS hesitant to pull the plug on his reelection campaign.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Together
Launch Gallery
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Together Launch Gallery
Getty

Axios national political correspondent Alex Thompson cites 3 Biden aides in his report ... and he says Biden's "anxieties" are a reflection of a broader concern about Harris as the potential Democratic presidential nominee.

joe biden statement about dropping out

As you know ... Biden finally caved Sunday, and dropped out of the 2024 election amid mounting pressure to pass the torch to a younger candidate.

biden promotes kamala harris

The Prez dropped the news on social media and then endorsed Kamala ... as did the Clintons and a bunch of other prominent Dems.

Kamala Harris Hard At Work
Launch Gallery
Kamala Harris Hard At Work Launch Gallery
Getty

Kamala appears to have the inside track on the nomination, but it's not official yet.

Stay tuned ...

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later