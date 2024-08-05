Nancy Pelosi Expresses Guilt Over Husband's 2022 Attack

Play video content ABC

Nancy Pelosi is still reeling after the harrowing attack her husband, Paul, faced in 2022 ... confessing she harbors guilt over the near-fatal home invasion.

The former House Speaker addressed the assault during an appearance on "Good Morning America" Monday, where she promoted her new book, "The Art of Power," which opens with the attack against Paul.

As Pelosi put it ... she still feels an immense amount of guilt over the incident, as she was David DePape's intended target on October 28.

She told George Stephanopoulos ... "What was sad about my husband's situation is he's not very political. They were after me. And I feel guilty about his paying the price."

DePape brutally attacked Pelosi's husband with a hammer in their San Francisco home nearly 2 years ago. At trial, P.P. testified that DePape inquired about his wife's whereabouts ... and noted his attacker said he'd wait for her to return from Washington D.C.

Paul sustained a fractured skull in the face-off with DePape ... who was ultimately sentenced to 30 years in prison back in May.

So, it's no wonder Pelosi is now calling for political civility in her new book ... which is timelier than ever following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump last month.

She continued ... "We are a democracy. We have differences of opinion. Politics is a place where you have non-violent differences of opinion."