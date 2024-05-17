Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Sentenced to 30 Years

Paul Pelosi's attacker has received his sentence ... a federal judge has given David DePape 30 years for his brutal 2022 hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband.

Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley sentenced DePape to 30 years for assault and 20 years for attempted kidnapping for the incident -- the maximum sentence for the crimes. The sentences will run concurrently, so it comes out to 30 years instead of 50.

Play video content 10/28/22

CNN reports the judge said the sentence had to reflect the serious nature of the incident.

Friday's sentencing ends a years-long saga that began on October 28, 2022 ... when Depape broke into the Pelosis San Francisco home. David claimed he just wanted to talk to Paul about Nancy interfering with the 2020 election, and he only attacked him when his plan went awry.

Play video content OCTOBER 2022

Pelosi later addressed the body cam footage showing him standing with DePape in the doorway, as well as discussing his 911 audio call where he doesn't explicitly say he's in danger ... explaining he worried the man might hurt him.

Of course, DD ended up hurting him anyway ... smashing his head with a hammer in an attack Nancy later called an act of violent political extremism.

Play video content 10/28/22 KGO-TV