Donald Trump Uses 50 Cent's 'Many Men' For Gen Z Voters Live Stream

Donald Trump is as defiant as ever coming off his NABJ appearance ... 50 Cent's "Many Men" track is still his theme song, despite producer Darrell "Digga" Branch's objections.

Trump ramped up his presidential campaign Monday by hopping on Adin Ross' Kick stream to speak to first-time Gen Z voters.

The ex-prez casually walked out to a track from 50's "Get Rich Or Die Tryin'" album blaring through the room ... and he got a standing O.

Play video content

It's doubtful Digga was clapping ... the producer recently told TMZ Hip Hop he didn't want Trump using his work, despite the fact there's been a 250 percent streaming spike from all the political fodder.

DONALD TRUMP TALKING ABOUT YOUNG THUG BEING TREATED UNFAIRLY pic.twitter.com/H3hNgBkwlg

Young Thug's name also came up during the interview ... Trump's team informed him the incarcerated YSL rapper has been treated unfairly during his incarceration.

YT has complained about harsh conditions for a couple years now. On top of that, a judge was removed from the case for improperly denying the rapper bond.

Still, it seem like Thug has a newfound ally in Trump, who said "He's got to be treated fairly."

Donald Trump does his infamous dance move with Adin Ross and says he's going to save TikTok and keep it going 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/6ymTweK531