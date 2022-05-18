Young Thug's Jail 'Torturous' Complaints Dismissed by Officials

Young Thug claims he's sleeping in a "dungeon" -- after being named an alleged mastermind of a criminal organization -- but jailhouse officials say he's just whining about the standard jail experience.

We broke the story ... Thug and his legal team filed an emergency petition last week, citing all sorts of inhumanity in his holding cell such as having a windowless room and being served "inedible" food.

The local Atlanta WSBTV media took a tour of a "typical" cell in the building and acknowledged the facility was "above board." One jail official said, "This is a jail, it is a detention center. It’s not the Ritz Carlton, so you have to recognize that."

The official's insinuation is pretty clear ... Thug is in jail, which is a far cry from the bottomless luxuries he's used to rapping about on his No. 1 albums. Sounds like that's why he's complaining.

