Kamala Harris Heckled by Pro-Palestinian Protesters at Michigan Rally

Kamala Harris was heckled by pro-Palestinian protesters during her rally in Michigan Wednesday night – but she kept her cool and took charge.

The Democratic presidential nominee was onstage delivering a stump speech in front of a large crowd in Detroit when the demonstrators started chanting, "Kamala, Kamala, you can't hide ...we won't vote for genocide."

Play video content Storyful

The objectors were pissed about how Kamala -- the current VP -- and President Joe Biden have handled the war between Israel and Hamas, the terrorist group ruling the Palestinians in the Middle East. Kamala and Joe have caught a lot of flack at home from Palestinian groups for their support of Israel.

Play video content

But, Kamala kept her cool at the rally, smiling broadly and stating, "Everyone's voice matters. But I'm speaking now."

Then she dove into what she was saying before about the controversial Project 2025 conservative movement and her rival Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

She said if Trump got elected, he would give tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations -- and cut social security and Medicare while abandoning the climate crisis in the country.

Then Kamala was taunted again by some in the audience – but she stood firm, explaining that if they want Donald Trump to win, "... then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking."